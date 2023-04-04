Riverview Trust Co Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,039,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.45. 1,385,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,442. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The stock has a market cap of $279.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

