Riverview Trust Co Sells 220 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.04 and its 200-day moving average is $273.93. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

