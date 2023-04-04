Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.46. 735,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

