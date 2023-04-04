RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RPM International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.