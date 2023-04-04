RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 2.7%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 21,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 143,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 480,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RxSight by 52.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 123.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 86.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

