S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $81.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.