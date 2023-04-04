S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $291,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,728. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.