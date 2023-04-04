S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 201,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,424. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $118.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

