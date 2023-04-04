S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

ET stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,926,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,266. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.