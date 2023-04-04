S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 55,674 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,674 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 6.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USRT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.