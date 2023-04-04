S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $264,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.57. 1,495,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,998. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.