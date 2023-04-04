Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.94

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 19822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Samsonite International Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

