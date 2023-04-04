Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
SCHV stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 275,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,735. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
