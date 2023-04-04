Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Increased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $112,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 840,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

