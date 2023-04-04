Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 17.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,672. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.