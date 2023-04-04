Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys 4,700 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,482. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $76.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

