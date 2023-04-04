SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.21 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09). 79,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 171,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.45 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.00.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

