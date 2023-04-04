Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.