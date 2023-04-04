Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SES. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

SES stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.36. 1,578,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,909. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

