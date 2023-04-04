Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,420 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STB. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.93) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.28) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of STB stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.32). 31,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,328. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 396.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 716.42. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 29.10 ($0.36) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,372.78%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

