SEI Investments’ (SEIC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.5 %

SEIC traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.