Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.27.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Semtech by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Semtech by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 853,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

