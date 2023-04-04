Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.27.
Semtech Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
