Sfmg LLC Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.