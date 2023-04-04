Sfmg LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,065. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

