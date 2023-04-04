Sfmg LLC Sells 149 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.82. The stock had a trading volume of 108,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $693.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

