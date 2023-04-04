Sfmg LLC Sells 17,142 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.12% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 818,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 160,007 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 80,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 498,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.