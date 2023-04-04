Sfmg LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.24. 2,405,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,962. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

