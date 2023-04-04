Sfmg LLC Sells 729 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.58. 1,821,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,948. The stock has a market cap of $397.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

