Shoprite Holdings Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Shoprite Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.
Shoprite Company Profile
