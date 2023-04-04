Shoprite Holdings Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Shoprite Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

