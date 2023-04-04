Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.50

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 117406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.6706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.
