Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.02. 737,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,265,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $58.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,665,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading

