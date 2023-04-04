Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.02. 737,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,265,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $707.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,665,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.