Simon Retter Purchases 7,900 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Simon Retter purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £39,895 ($49,546.70).

Elixirr International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Elixirr International stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 509 ($6.32). 25,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,312. The stock has a market cap of £235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 501.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 524.69. Elixirr International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 412 ($5.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 780 ($9.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

