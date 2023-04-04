Simon Retter Purchases 7,900 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Simon Retter purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £39,895 ($49,546.70).
Elixirr International Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Elixirr International stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 509 ($6.32). 25,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,312. The stock has a market cap of £235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 501.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 524.69. Elixirr International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 412 ($5.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 780 ($9.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
About Elixirr International
Read More
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.