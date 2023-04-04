Simulations Plus (SLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Simulations Plus has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.63-$0.67 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.63-0.67 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.76 million, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.53. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,776,586.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares in the company, valued at $166,776,586.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.