SingularityNET Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $487.69 million and approximately $65.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018345 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,833.69 or 1.00105412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40434255 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $52,039,638.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

