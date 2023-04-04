SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.06.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,517,000 after buying an additional 221,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

