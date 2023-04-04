SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Raymond James

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.09.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile



SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

