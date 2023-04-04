SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.63 million.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 930,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

