SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.23 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 927,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $25.40.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

