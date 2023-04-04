Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spark Networks in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Spark Networks Price Performance
Shares of LOV opened at $0.69 on Friday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.