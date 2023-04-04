Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spark Networks in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of LOV opened at $0.69 on Friday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

