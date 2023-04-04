SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. 101,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

