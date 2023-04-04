SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 194,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 149,716 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.73. 10,921,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,354. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

