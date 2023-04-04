SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 349,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

