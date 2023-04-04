SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 390,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,478. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

