SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. 256,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

