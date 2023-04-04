SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,327.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.