SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Lessened by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.