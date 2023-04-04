ssv.network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.90 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $37.47 or 0.00133045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $415.03 million and $34.90 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

