Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Status has a total market cap of $111.60 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,294.63 or 1.00099095 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02771988 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,637,375.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

