Status (SNT) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Status has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $112.24 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02771988 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,637,375.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

