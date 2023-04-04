Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 17,601 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

